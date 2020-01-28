Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives $9.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

BBD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,597,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19,447.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $153,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

