Banco de Chile (BCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.83 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BCH opened at $19.90 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

