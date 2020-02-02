Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. CIBC boosted their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr makes up approximately 3.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 6.24% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $49,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Further Reading: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.