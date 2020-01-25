Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.68

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $22.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 1,533 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $858.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

