Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 85.8% in January

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BMA traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $29.75. 25,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. Analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at $2,926,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 2,166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

