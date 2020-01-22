Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.30 ($3.84) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.15 ($4.82).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Beige Book