Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.42 ($6.30) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.22 ($4.90).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

