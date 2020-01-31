Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.40 by UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.40 ($5.12) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.22 ($4.90).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

