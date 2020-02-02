Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BSBR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

