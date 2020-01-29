Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

