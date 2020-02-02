Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

BSMX opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 563,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.