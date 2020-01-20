Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 452,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Banco Santander by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 33,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

