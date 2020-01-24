Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.58.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,085,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,530. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,306,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after acquiring an additional 284,103 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,656 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,611,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 57.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,615,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?