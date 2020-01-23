Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.43

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.43 and traded as high as $54.80. Bancolombia shares last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 253,519 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

