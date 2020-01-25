Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Bancorpsouth Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Bancorpsouth Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

