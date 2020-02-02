Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BancorpSouth have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, it displays impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The fourth-quarter 2019 results reflect higher net revenues, along with nil provisions, partly muted by mounting expenses. Given a strong balance-sheet position, the company has been growing through acquisitions, which helped it diversify sources of fee income and expand its geographical reach. Despite low interest rates, the company’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to improve due to decent lending. Yet, mounting expenses, due to investments in inorganic growth and digitization efforts, might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios keeps us apprehensive.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

