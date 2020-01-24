Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Bank First National has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

BFC opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $313,317.75.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

