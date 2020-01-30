Bank of America Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

BAC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

