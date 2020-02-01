Bank of America Cuts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $324.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $330.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.21.

ANTM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.26 and a 200 day moving average of $278.03. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

