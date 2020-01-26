Bank of America Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $165.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $14.15 on Friday, hitting $146.79. 7,865,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,958. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

