Bank of America Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Neutral

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 464,305 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,409.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 455,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

