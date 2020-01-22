Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,098,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,651 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve