Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.00

News headlines about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Bank of America’s score:

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds