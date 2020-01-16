Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

