Bank of America Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $390.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.28.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.23. 2,432,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.30. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,784,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

