Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the marijuana producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

