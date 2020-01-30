Bank of America Trims EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Target Price to $30.00

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQM. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

EQM opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

