Bank of America Trims Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price to $90.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. 6,935,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts