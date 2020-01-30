Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

BOCH opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $201.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

