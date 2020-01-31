Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.29

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 7931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,183.64.

About Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

