Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BOH opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index