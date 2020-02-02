Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?