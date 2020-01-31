Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

NYSE:BOH opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

