Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

