Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

