Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. 199,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,918. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

