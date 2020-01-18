Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 3527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.63 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.43. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.76.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile (LON:BIRG)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

