Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $22,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

