Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 34,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $33,808.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 794 shares in the company, valued at $34,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,514 shares of company stock worth $697,980. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

