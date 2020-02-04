Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,243 shares of company stock worth $643,057. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

