Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 7,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,481. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $599.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $589,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock worth $642,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

