Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. 163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $599.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $65,679.90. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,814 shares of company stock valued at $797,715. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings