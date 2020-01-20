Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.