Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.48

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 18016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,507,000 after buying an additional 576,021 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 96.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,618,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,300,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,429,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,418,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?