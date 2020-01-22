Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

