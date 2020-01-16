Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 459,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

