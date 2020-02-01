Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,179,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $30,852,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 868,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 124,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

