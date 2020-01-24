Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

