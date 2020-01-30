Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,835,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading