Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $76.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

